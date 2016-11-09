Street dogs to be sterilised on request by residents

Compassionate residents who wish to sterilise and vaccinate street dogs in their areas can now approach the civic body.
Just dial 0484-2369007, the telephone number of the Kochi Corporation, to avail of the service of the veterinarians of the local body.
The dog catchers of the local body will come to your area, net the dogs, and take them to the multi-specialty veterinary hospital at Brahmapuram. There the dogs will be vaccinated, sterilised and kept under observation for a few days and then will be returned to its original area, free of cost.
Residents’ attitude
Only a few residents have approached the local body with such a request, and most of them don’t want the dogs to be returned to the area, said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.
