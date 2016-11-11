Stone laid for casualty block at coop. hospital

The Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital has entered a new phase of its development with the foundation stone being laid for a state-of-the-art casualty and trauma care centre on Thursday.

P.T. Thomas, Thrikkakara MLA, inaugurated the function marking the laying of the foundation. Rajeev Agarwal, senior official of Petronet LNG Limited, laid the foundation. Municipal Chairperson K. K. Neenu was among those who spoke at the inaugural.

The new casualty block is being built at a cost of Rs.1 crore and over Rs. 28 lakh will come from the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of Petronet LNG Limited, said president of the hospital M. P. Sukumaran.

He said that the hospital was a landmark in affordable healthcare and was launched in June 1999 after the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which envisaged strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and allocated a larger share of Plan funds to local government bodies.

The hospital was started because until it was opened, there was no health care centre with inpatient facilities at the district headquarters in Kakkanad.

The then Thrikkakara panchayat adminsitration headed by president P. B. K. Maina decided to allot a small portion of panchayat land for the new hospital.

30 doctors

The hospital has currently 30 doctors and 160 paramedical staff with full-fledged departments and specialties such as general medicine and surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology, ophthalmology, radiology, cardiology, dental, physiotherapy, and neurology.

Yeoman service

The hospital, which has 75 beds, sees around 350 to 400 patients register every day and most of them are manual labourers and from the economically weaker sections.