State prisons reap profits as inmates script a success story

Prisons are for rehabilitating criminals. But that’s not all. Across the State, they are providing hygienic food, designer apparels and even beauty care products, all at half the market price.

As per the latest prison statistics (Prison Statistics India – 2015) released by the National Crime Records Bureau, the total value of goods generated by the prisoners in Kerala last year was a whopping Rs.31,265 per head, a sharp rise from Rs.30,285 recorded in the previous year.

The gross value of sales proceeds earned during the period stood around Rs.22.9 lakh, higher than Rs.21.43 lakh reported in the previous term.

Despite the sharp rise in values, the State trails behind Tamil Nadu (Rs.33,901) in terms of per capita productivity. In terms of gross productivity, it stands in the third position after Tamil Nadu (Rs.47.87 cr) and Delhi (Rs.31.13 cr). As per the report, about 1,216 of the 7,325 inmates in Kerala were given training in various vocational trades last year.

According to jail officials, the food processing units operating in eight prisons, including the three central jails, accounted for the bulk of the value generated by the inmates. For instance, the daily turnover of the food processing unit at Viyyur Central Jail is around Rs.1.5 lakh.

“These units are making huge profits mainly because of the reduced labour costs. The skilled inmates employed in these units are being paid a daily wage of Rs.117, while their wage rate in the market outside will be anything between Rs.700 and Rs.900,” said K. Radhakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Central Zone.

With a view to augmenting commercial production in jails, the jail department is now planning to introduce a Productivity-Linked Incentive Scheme for the inmates, in addition to investing more on machines to attain optimum production levels.

“The plan is to expand the commercial production units to more jails in future. For this, experts will be brought from the central jails to train other inmates and monitor the production levels,” the officials added.