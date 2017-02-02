State must rely on SMEs for job creation, says minister

KOCHI: With more and more countries keen on employing their own citizens in various job arenas, Kerala must rely on small and micro enterprises (SMEs) to generate jobs, said Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen on Thursday. He added that SMEs were capable of absorbing skilled Keralites returning home. He was inaugurating the SME business-to-business meet ‘Vyapar 2017’ here.

The Minister said Kerala has had a long-standing culture of SMEs, and that a creative approach could generate jobs for the future. The B2B meet is a platform to showcase the strengths of Kerala in the sector, he added.

The three-day meet is organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce. There are 200 sellers at the meet. S. Sarma, MLA, presided over the inaugural function.

Besides delegates from 46 countries, there are special delegations from Japan and Sri Lanka at the business meet, which aims to bring out the State’s strengths in the SME sector.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Paul Antony said B2B meetings would be followed up with ‘e-platform’, a permanent marketing portal for interactions between buyers and sellers, which would help consolidate the gains of B2B meetings.

Director of Industries and Commerce P.M. Francis said ‘Vyapar 2017’ was aimed at ensuring increased business volume and a stronger economy for the State. Around 7,500 business meetings are expected to take place over the three days.

K.V. Thomas, MP, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director M. Beena were among those who spoke.