Start-up managers told to build domain knowledge

IT Secretary M. Sivasankar urged start-ups to acquire deep domain knowledge in their areas to excel in the global market place.

Speaking at a session on ‘Future of IT Entrepreneurship’ on the last day of TiECON Kerala here on Saturday, Mr. Sivasankar said knowledge of technology alone would not do unless entrepreneurs had domain knowledge.

Maintaining that the lack of domain knowledge was a big limitation for start-ups, he called for advisory groups of experts to fill the critical gap.

“Entrepreneurs should also know their revenue model and the potential customers they cater to. A liberal Angel funding pattern is missing in the State for start-ups to persist with their innovative ideas. There is a limit to which the government can fund start-ups,” he said.

Third incubator in State

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will set up a third incubator in the State in Kozhikode and has enhanced its seed fund for entrepreneurs from the previous Rs.25 lakh to Rs.1 crore, said G. Unnikrishnan, Deputy General Manager and head of Strategic Business Group, KSIDC, at a session on ‘Kerala, the changing scenario and start-up opportunities’.

He added that the agency was also in talks with Federal Bank to set up a venture fund to help fund-matured start-ups to proceed to the next level.

At present, the KSIDC has two incubators at Infopark and Angamaly. “With the basic infrastructure in place and mentoring available for budding entrepreneurs across the State, entering the start-up space in Kerala was never more exciting.

Now, it is for entrepreneurs to come up with right ideas and innovation,” Mr. Unnikrishnan said. The proposed portal to be launched by the government to cater to the varied needs of entrepreneurs will infuse the much-needed transparency into the system and help entrepreneurs know the status of their applications, he said.