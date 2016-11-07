Staff shortage cripples civic body’s health wing

More than half of the posts of Junior Health Inspectors (JHI) in the Kochi Corporation have fallen vacant, crippling the health care initiatives of the local body.

Some officials will leave Kochi shortly at a time when the civic body is battling a host of public health issues including mosquito menace.

Most senior posts in the health wing, including those of Health Officer and Lady Health Officer, are lying vacant. The corporation has been running the show by assigning key jobs to senior officials.

“As many as eight Inspectors will leave shortly on their promotion to Health Inspectors. Of the 56 posts of Inspectors, 21 have been lying vacant,” said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the health standing committee of the corporation.

What baffles the civic body is that there will not be permanent replacement for the officials immediately as no rank list for the posts is available with the Public Service Commission. The eight officials will soon be posted as Heath Inspectors in some newly formed local bodies. With no immediate possibility of replacement, the corporation is likely to approach the authorities for appointment of candidates to the posts through employment exchange, she said.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, the local body has taken up the issue with the State government,” Ms. Minimol said.

Anti-mosquito drive

Meanwhile, the north-east monsoon that has gathered strength in the State has hit fogging operations, which were expected to begin this week. “As it rains heavily during evenings, fogging could not be initiated. Spraying of a concoction of diesel and pesticide is the only option available for the local body,” she added.

Associations to meet

The corporation has decided to renew its dry day campaign to check mosquito breeding. Health officials have been instructed to convene meetings of residents’ associations and Kudumbasree units to take the drive forward, Ms. Minimol said.