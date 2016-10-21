Smart solutions to waste management

The vexed issues of waste management and parking in the city may eventually get smart solutions with electronic start-ups in the State all set to take up the challenge.

‘Smart waste sensing’ and ‘two-wheeler parking slot status detection’ were among the set of five problem statements given to aspiring entrepreneurs at the ‘Bosch DNA Grand Challenge’ held at KINFRA High Tech Park at Kalamassery on Thursday.

Kochi-based Maker Village, one of India’s largest incubators, teamed up with Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, to host the event for electronics start-up companies. ‘Online sound/vibration signal processing tool’, ‘sensor fusion platform for vehicle/passenger safety’, and ‘load measurement of excavators’ were the other problem statements given to the students, and solutions to them fall under the categories of smart city solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, robotics, and embedded electronic products.

The best solutions will be selected and offered pre-incubation for three months at Maker Village to develop a prototype.

Bosch will sponsor the pre-incubation process. The teams can also choose to work from their own premises or make use of the facilities offered.

“Bosch will offer prototype support of up to Rs.50,000 per team. Bosch and Maker Village will support with maker space and mentorship,” said Rohan Kalani, operations director, Maker Village.

Students can register on https://goo.gl/forms/xhI55h7UC9zWTWDI2 for participation in the challenge till November 30.

Teams that can successfully demonstrate the prototype will be declared winners. Each winning team will be offered a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh and incubation at Maker Village for a year.