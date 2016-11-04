Kochi

Shatkala music fest at singer’s birth place

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi is organising the annual Shatkala Govinda Marar festival from November 4 to 6 at the legendary singer’s birthplace Ramamangalam, near here. KPAC Lalitha, Chairperson of the akademi, will inaugurate the fest on November 4. A nagaswaram recital by Nenmara Brothers will be held at 7 p.m. on the opening day. Pancharatna kirtans will be rendered on November 5 at 9 p.m., marking the beginning of the music festival. There will also be a Qawali concert at 3 p.m. on that day.

Pallichinthu, Sopanam music, and seminars and musical tribute will enrich the last day of the festival.

