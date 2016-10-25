Shankar Reddy’s plea to quash probe declined

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined a plea of N. Shankar Reddy, former Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), to quash a directive of the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance court to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation that he had torpedoed investigation in the bar bribery case registered against former Finance Minister K.M. Mani.

The court, while asking the VACB to go ahead with the investigation, also directed the Director, VACB, and the investigation officer to conduct the probe without “malice” or “hostile animus” towards Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Reddy is now Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). The court, however, quashed the remarks of an administrative assistant at the VACB, in a note given to the Vigilance legal advisor, that Mr. Reddy had instructed R. Sukesan, Superintendent of Police and investigation officer, to refer the case as dropped.

Reliance on remarks

Partially allowing Mr. Reddy’s petition, the court said the Vigilance court was not justified in placing reliance on the remarks.

The court observed that in this particular case, serious allegations had been raised against a senior superior police officer.

When the mandates of the apex court in the Lalitha Kumari case were there, it could not be said that the Vigilance court was powerless to order a preliminary inquiry.

In fact, by way of abundant caution and by taking note of the fact that the petitioner was a senior superior police officer, the court below had chosen to order a preliminary inquiry instead of ordering an investigation after the registration of a crime.

The court also pointed out that the attempt of the court below in calling for and perusing the case diary of the bar bribery case could only be “styled” as an attempt to clarify or satisfy itself whether the allegations levelled in the complaint against Mr. Reddy were probable or not.

