Sex racket busted, five arrested

The Muvattupuzha police on Saturday busted a sex racket operating from a rented building and arrested five persons including a woman.
The arrested are Mohanan, 53, Babu, 34, Ajis, 29, and Jith, 23. The woman is a junior artiste.
Mohanan was the ‘manager’ of the racket, which was being run from rented houses at Kadalikaad and Thodupuzha, while Ajis and Jith were customers.
The police, during a raid, recovered Rs.8,000 and a register containing details of those involved in the racket.
The house belongs to an NRI, and the police are investigating whether the caretaker of the house had any role in the racket.
