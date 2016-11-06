Sanskrit varsity gets Rs. 20-cr. RUSA fund

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has received an assistance of about Rs.20 crore as part of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a Centrally sponsored scheme to reform the higher education sector.

Vice Chancellor M.C. Dileepkumar said here on Friday that the funds would be used to step up the varsity infrastructure. Various projects under the information, communication and technology component were progressing.

It would be completed in six months, he said.

e-campus

Nearly 30 advanced smart classrooms linking the eight regional centres of the varsity from Payyannur to Thiruvananthapuram would be launched. A virtual theatre complex would come up on the main campus in Kalady. It would be converted into an e-campus in two months. Work on the data centre on Kalady campus is progressing. Seminars and workshops being held on the main campus could be telecast live across the regional centres after the completion of the data centre. The inauguration of the Wi-Fi centre and solar power system would be held soon.

Mr. Dileepkumar said the varsity had received Rs.6.13 crore assistance to step up its various electronic and ICT projects.

The university had already received Rs.15.5 crore of the Rs.20 crore RUSA assistance. Other projects to be implemented include rainwater harvesting, renovation of women’s hostel, biometric punching system, sports equipment and library upgradation.