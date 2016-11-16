Salinity to affect water supply for two more days

The pumping at the Aluva water treatment plant was stopped again early morning on Tuesday, around 3 a.m., as the tidal water brought in saline water into the plant area. The pumping was resumed by 6 a.m. The pumping had been disrupted on Monday too because of saline water intrusion.

The break in pumping would again affect various pockets of the distribution network in the city and the suburban areas.

The salinity had come down to less than 100 parts per million (ppm) of total solids dissolved in a litre of water.

In 24 hours, the plant produces 280 million litres of water, with an average of 12 mld an hour. A break of about eight hours in pumping would result in lowering the production by about a 100 million litres.

All those at the end of the distribution network would find water in the tap only in two days.

Regulator-cum-bridge

The Irrigation Department, constructing a regulator-cum-bridge at Purapillikavu for the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to stop the salinity intrusion, is expected to complete the work on the shutters this week.

The delayed work on the shutters is expected to be completed this week, according to a KWA official. “Of the 23 shutters, 18 have been completed,” said the official. Two more were expected to be completed by Wednesday and the rest by Friday, the official added. The work done up to Wednesday would be able to contain the salinity to some extent. The Irrigation Department had earlier planned to complete the shutters by December. This time, however, the lack of rain had brought in the saline water much earlier.

Saline water intrusion happens every time the water level goes down. The usual practice was to construct a temporary bund at Purapillikavu till the monsoon arrives next year.

The regulator-cum-bridge was supposed to overcome the recurring expenses of constructing the bund. The construction of the bridge-cum-regulator had begun in 2014.

While the bridge connecting Purappillikavu and Kunnukara was completed early, the work on the regulators was left undone for a long time because of non-payment to the contractor.