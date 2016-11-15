Salinity incursion forces Aluva plant to shut down

The water treatment plant of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at Aluva had to be shut down on Monday as the turbidity in the water had increased up to at least 1,000 parts per million. Water supply was hence disrupted for about five hours.

The measure of salinity in river water should be below 200 ppm to be taken into the treatment plant. However, the intake of water into the plant began by evening around 5 p.m. when the salinity dropped to agreeable levels. But the distribution from the city pump houses could be started only by around 9 p.m.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla told The Hindu that the district administration was closely monitoring the situation in consultation with KWA officials.

It is believed that the supermoon has pulled in the tidal waters with much too gravitational force than usual. The sudden saline incursion started on Monday noon but by evening the salinity had drastically come down to 300-330 ppm, said the Executive Engineer of the Aluva Head Works. The plants will be operated only when the turbidity comes down to below 200 ppm. To ease the salinity, water from the Bhoothathankettu dam, about 40 km upstream, has been released and that helped push out salinity to quite an extent. Though pumping resumed, people in the city and suburbs will not get water for a day or more.