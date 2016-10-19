Sahodaya Fest under way

The youth festival organised by the Kerala CBSE Sahodaya Schools Complex (KCSSC), Sahodaya Fest 2016, got under way on Tuesday. It will be held at different venues in the city till October 30.
Film actor Manju Warrier inaugurated the event at a function held at Gregorian Public School, Maradu.
KCSSC president E. Ramankutty Warrier presided. Maradu municipality chairperson Divya Anilkumar, Kerala CBSE Management Association president T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan and secretary Indira Rajan, and Baby Chamakala, Cor Episcopa, Secretary, Gregorian Public School, offered felicitations. Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya Principal Usha K. was honoured during the occasion for receiving the national Best Teacher Award instituted by the CBSE.
