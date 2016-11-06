SPCA intervenes to unite dog with owner

Finally, it’s a happy and tail-wagging end to the sorrows of Kezee.

The three-year-old Rottweiler, owned by Kavitha Pillai, reunited with its owner a day after being shifted from its den, thanks to an intervention by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty tot Animals (SPCA).

Medical seat scam

The Enforcement Directorate had shifted the canine to a shelterhome while attaching the house of its owner, an accused in the medical seat scam.

Single-master dog

“The ED sleuths had no idea on how to deal with Kezee, which is a single-master dog. Hence, they contacted the office of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi in New Delhi, who in turn contacted us. On receiving a written request from the ED, we helped them accommodate the dog in a shelter near Palarivattom,” said T.K. Sajeev, president, SPCA, Ernakulam.

Despite boarding the dog successfully, the dilemma continued for the ED. For, hosting a high-breed dog in a private canine home involves some expenses and the department apparently has no such provisions to part funds for these purposes.

Following this, the SPCA tried to contact the dog owner several times and eventually spoke to a surprised, but delighted Ms. Pillai on Friday night. They were both reunited at the canine shelter on Saturday morning.

“Ms. Pillai told us that she had been away from the home for some time . She, however, claimed to have made arrangements to look after her pet even in her absence,” Mr. Sajeev added.

The dog owner has now agreed to meet all the expenses of keeping the canine in the shelter till she shifts to a new home.