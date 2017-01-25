SFI calls off protest at Maharaja’s College

KOCHI: The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday called off its protest in front of the office of the Principal of Maharaja’s College after the authorities agreed to accommodate nearly 24 residents of the now defunct boys’ hostel in the staff hostel.

The federation also dropped its decision to block Principal N.L. Beena from entering her office following mediatory talks initiated by P.K. Raveendran, chairman of the governing council of the college. Residents of the boys’ hostel will be permitted to stay at the staff hostel for two months.

A meeting of the governing council convened on the campus gave shape to a three-member committee to probe the burning of the Principal’s chair. SFI activists had allegedly barged into her office last week and forcibly removed the chair before burning it in front of the main gate of the college. The committee will submit its report within a week. Disciplinary action against those involved in the incident will be taken on the basis of the report. Legal course of action against the accused will also continue.

Meanwhile, P.T. Thomas, MLA, on Wednesday demanded stringent action against students and teachers behind the burning of the chair. Maintaining that the SFI had painted the campus red by setting up wall graffiti welcoming people to the “red fort”, Mr. Thomas said anti-social elements were roaming freely on the campus, violating a government directive that bans anyone from entering the premises after 6 p.m.

He added that baseless allegations were being raised against the Principal, who had taken stringent action to ensure discipline and peace on the campus. Mr. Thomas said the Old Students’ Association was maintaining a stoic silence on the latest developments on the campus.