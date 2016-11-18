SBI staff denounces attacks

State Bank of India (SBI) employees have termed “shocking and deplorable” protests by the DYFI during which activists allegedly barged into several SBI branches across the State.

The protests were organised against the bank’s alleged decision to write off some high-value loans.

The glass panes of the Kuthuparambu branch of the bank were smashed, a release jointly issued by SBI Banks’ Staff Union and SBI Officers’ Association said. “DYFI activists entered the local head office of the bank in Thiruvananthapuram and created a tense situation by terrorising employees, especially lady staff,” the release added.