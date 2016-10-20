Rs. 1.93 lakh withdrawn in online fraud

Online frauds have managed to get another victim who lost Rs. 1.93 lakh in the city.

The police said that a human resource manager with a hotel group, Anil Kumar T.T., was shocked to get an SMS alert early on Wednesday stating that Rs. 1.93 lakh had been withdrawn from his HDFC Bank account towards purchases from an online purchase site ‘YOOX.com’.

According to the victim, he used to make online purchases but had never visited the particular site.

He lodged a complaint with the bank and the Thrikkakara police.