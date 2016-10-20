Kochi

Rs. 1.93 lakh withdrawn in online fraud

Online frauds have managed to get another victim who lost Rs. 1.93 lakh in the city.

The police said that a human resource manager with a hotel group, Anil Kumar T.T., was shocked to get an SMS alert early on Wednesday stating that Rs. 1.93 lakh had been withdrawn from his HDFC Bank account towards purchases from an online purchase site ‘YOOX.com’.

According to the victim, he used to make online purchases but had never visited the particular site.

He lodged a complaint with the bank and the Thrikkakara police.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:36:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Rs.-1.93-lakh-withdrawn-in-online-fraud/article16076094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY