Row over idols in estate

Tension prevailed at Pattimattom when the Revenue Divisional Officer accompanied by the police on Tuesday took into custody three stone idols that had mysteriously appeared in a rubber estate there.

Preliminary investigations pointed to the possibility of the idols being placed in the estate by unknown persons to create a row over the ownership of the 2.5-acre land.

It was on Sunday morning, the landowner was informed by locals about the appearance of the idols. He later filed a complaint with the Kunnathunadu police, seeking action against those planted them in his property.

The police said a case had been registered under 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 447 (criminal trespass) of IPC in connection with the incident. The issue snowballed into a row after some people in the locality claimed that the estate was a poramboke land and started worshipping the idols.