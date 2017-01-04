Rough ride ahead for auto drivers who fleece passengers

Even competition has failed to work in favour of the common man here.

Despite online cabs fast expanding their market share, autorickshaw drivers, at least in some parts of the district, continue to fleece passengers.

Recently, the police launched a special drive against fleecing autorickshaw drivers in and around Aluva. The step followed complaints that commuters were being fleeced by those trying to cash in on the ignorance of passengers.

“We have been receiving complaints from the public that they are being forced to cough up charges double the rates fixed by the government. Policemen will be deployed on special duty for checking this and fines will be slapped on drivers who fleece passengers,” said a senior officer with the Ernakulam Rural police.

“The main reason for this is the shortage of autorickshaws in the region,” he said.

Police officials said the department was mulling more stringent measures with the support of Motor Vehicles Department officials against drivers caught for refusals, rude behaviour and fleecing passengers.

“Some drivers conveniently pay the fine and continue their business. However, if their permits are suspended, they will have to go off the roads,” they said.

Hiran Unnikrishnan