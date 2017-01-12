Refinery accident claims one more life

KOCHI: The accident at the Kochi Refinery work site earlier this week claimed one more life, with K.D. Velayudhan, 53, from Edakkattuvayal, passing away at a private hospital in the city in the early hours of Thursday.

He had sustained 86 per cent burns and was in a serious condition over the last two days. Arun Bhaskar, 34, who was also seriously injured in the accident, had died on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred when workers were engaged at an electrical sub-station at the refinery. The work at the sub-station for a captive power plant is part of the ongoing ₹20,000-crore integrated refinery expansion project.

Cause not known

Meanwhile, an official of the Department of Factories and Boilers said the cause for the accident was yet to be determined. Investigations are on, said the official, who pointed out that a report on the accident could be finalised only after the cause was identified.

Workers keep off site

Meanwhile, contract workers kept off the work site on Wednesday and Thursday as a mark of respect for their colleagues who died in the accident.

Refinery sources said the safety infrastructure at the work site had not been found wanting, but that accidents and loss of lives were a matter of great concern. The refinery authorities are also looking into the cause for the accident.

The integrated refinery expansion project engages up to 15,000 workers from various parts of the country, mainly from Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar.

A preliminary report submitted by the Puthencruz village officer to the District Collector suggested that maintenance work at the Ambalamugal site was being carried out without taking sufficient precautions.