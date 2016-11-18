Rebellion in UDF; 3 members to sit as separate bloc in council

Three members of the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kochi Corporation will sit as a separate bloc raising the flag of protest against the “autocratic and disruptive policies of Mayor Soumini Jain.”

Three councillors of the UDF, including P.M. Haris, chairman of the Works Standing Committee, and T.K. Ashraf, both representatives of the Indian Union Muslim League, and Johnson Pattathil of the Kerala Congress (Mani) have decided not to yield any more to Ms. Jain’s “high-handedness”.

The councillors, who kept off the council meeting on Tuesday, have decided not to attend council meetings, steering committee and other meetings convened by the Mayor.

A section of Congress councillors too have raised their voice against the style of functioning of the Mayor.

According to Mr. Haris, the Mayor was running the show without consulting front partners.

“She has a disruptive and divisive approach and has a negative mindset, which have affected the performance of the civic administration. Ms. Jain should be blamed for the shoddy performance of the local body during her one year in office. We would no longer yield to her tactics,” Mr. Haris asserted. “Though a meeting of senior Congress and UDF leaders had brokered peace, the Mayor tended to ignore it. The Congress councillors may be scared of protesting against her attitude but not the League representatives. The decision to sit as a separate bloc and keep off the business of the local body was taken in consultation with the League leadership,” he said. The charge sheet against the Mayor included indiscriminate reshuffling of officials, disrupting projects and proposals put forward by chairpersons, interfering in the official duties of standing committees and not involving the front partners in discussions.

Mr. Ashraf said the Mayor tended to ignore the front partners who contested and won the election under the banner of the UDF. The issue was discussed with the president of the District Congress Committee on Wednesday. If the issue is not resolved, the League will go to extremes, he said.

Mr. Johnson, who admitted that there existed some issues, they would will be settled through discussions.