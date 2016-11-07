Re-probe in another case against gang leader

Amid reports about the alleged nexus between policemen and goons in Kochi, the city police have launched a re-investigation into the alleged assault and extortion of a businessman by Karukappilly Siddique, a former DYFI leader. K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the probe pertained to a complaint filed by Nissar Ahammed, a native of Thalassery, with the Ernakulam North Police in 2012. Despite registering a case, the police sought to play down the incident and did not file a charge-sheet then.

“The case came to our notice while reviewing the criminal antecedents of Siddique. Preliminary investigations revealed that an attempt had been made to hush up the incident. Following this, we contacted the complainant and asked him to submit a written complaint once again,’’ the official said. Based on the complaint, cases were registered against Siddique for assault, kidnap, and extortion.

As per the complaint, Siddique had allegedly extorted assets worth around Rs.25 lakh from the complainant in the pretext of a business deal four years ago. Whenever the complainant attempted to question his act, Siddique allegedly assaulted him, causing severe damage to the complainant’s ear drums.

Siddique, who was arrested with five accomplises two weeks ago, had claimed of close links with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while threatening and a businesswoman from Pachalam.