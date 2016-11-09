Re-inspection of waste yard sought

The petitioner who challenged the illegal dumping of municipal solid waste at the Brahmapuram garbage treatment facility and conversion of land there has requested the National Green Tribunal to once again depute the Advocate Commissioner re-examine the nature of the land.

In an objection filed against the report of the Advocate Commissioner, the counsel of the petitioner also said the Commissioner should check the Basic Tax Register of the property and inspect the Brahmapuram dumping yard to find out the extent of the wetland and paddy land reclaimed for the purpose of establishing the waste treatment plant and the dumping yard.

The commission should look into the points of entry of leachate draining out of the facility into Kadambrayar and Chithrapuzha rivers, and Manakkapuncha and Champakara canals. The official should also check whether any foul smell was emanating from the dumping yard and felt at nearby public institutions, he submitted.

Incidentally, the Advocate Commissioner was appointed by the tribunal to find out the feasibility of the locations as transit yards, as well as that of the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation for municipal solid waste management.

The official visited the site at Brahmapuram and four other temporary transit stations in the city on September 20 and 21.

In his counter affidavit, the petitioner also challenged some of the inferences and conclusions made by the official.

According to him, the Advocate Commissioner wrongly stated that there was a common leachate drain connected to a number of temporary channels, and flowing from north to south. However, there was no common leachate drain as stated in the report and no common drain for leachate situated by the side of the internal mud road, it said.