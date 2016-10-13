Railway Claims Tribunal awards compensation

The Railway Claims Tribunal, Ernakulam Bench, has awarded a compensation of Rs.4 lakh to the legal heirs of a youth who died after he fell from a moving train.

Rijesh, 33, of Moothakunnam, a sales representative, accidentally fell from the train while he was travelling in Maveli Express to his workplace in Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi on February 13, 2016. The fall was due to ‘heavy jerk’ of the train caused near Kelamchira level cross at Cherthala. Later, he succumbed to his injuries, according to Gopi, father of Rijesh.

The Railway said that the guard of Maveli Express had stated that after the train arrived at Alappuzha station, some passengers had informed him that one person sitting near the door had fallen from the train between Cherthala and Mararikulam and it was a case of negligent and careless travel by sitting on the footboard and the Railway was not liable to pay any compensation. It added that the place where the incident occurred had no crossing points so as to have any jerking. Besides, no unusual incident was reported by the guard.

Awarding the compensation with 6 per cent interest, the tribunal said that the accidental fall of a passenger from a train was ‘an untoward incident’ as per S.123(c) (2) of the Railways Act. “The tribunal had no hesitation to hold that the victim died on account of the injuries sustained in an untoward incident. This was more so, when the Railway had no case that the victim attempted to commit suicide or he did some criminal act which caused the death or he did something to inflict an injury himself,” it said.

