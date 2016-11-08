Kochi

Quick verification ordered

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Monday ordered a quick verification into the alleged collusion between a quarry owner and local authorities to resume the operation of a granite mining site at Pazhukkamattom near Thiruvaniyoor.

Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge P.Madhavan, directed Deputy Police Superintendent, VACB, Ernakulam, to file a report by December 28.

The quarry had been operating since 2004 and its owner had mined up to a depth of 200 feet based on a licence issued by the Thiruvaniyoor panchayat.

— Staff Reporter

