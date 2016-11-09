Purchase tax driving jewellers to despair: association

The Kerala Jewellers’ Association Coordination Committee has said that the Finance Minister in the erstwhile UDF government K.M. Mani and the current Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had “cheated” them by not withdrawing the purchase tax that was introduced in the 2014 Budget presented by Mr. Mani.

That there was a technical fault in the demand for purchase tax was pointed out by the jewellers, office-bearers of the coordination committee said. There was also a promise that the tax would be withdrawn. However, jewellers were receiving demand notice even after the new government took over, they said.

The jewellers had also submitted a memorandum to the Finance Minister in this regard, said convenor of the coordination committee M. P. Mohammed and member B. Govindan in a press release.