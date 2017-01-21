Protests staged against burning of Principal’s chair

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged separate protests here on Friday against the burning of the chair of the Principal of Maharaja’s College by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday.

KSU workers carried a chair as a symbolic protest against the incident in which SFI activists barged into the office of N.L. Beena, the Principal, and burnt her chair as a mark of protest against what they alleged the derogatory remarks made by the Principal against a section of the students. KSU activists later left the chair at the entrance of the campus after the police blocked them from entering the college.

Terming the incident as a blot to the rich heritage and history of a college like Maharaja’s, the KSU district leadership demanded stringent action against the SFI activists.

BJP workers also brought a chair to the campus in protest against the burning of the Principal’s chair. Even though they tried to enter the campus, police personnel blocked them. The BJP district leadership blamed cultural leaders for maintaining silence by not condemning the incident.