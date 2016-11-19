Kochi

Prohibitory orders near HC

The district administration has prohibited processions, demonstrations, meeting or assembly of persons and use of public announcement systems for two months on the roads and streets within the 100-metre radius of the Kerala High Court premises.

The order was passed on November 17 by Ernakulam District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla under section 144(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code in view of an earlier High Court directive to ban demonstrations or processions on the High Court premises and its adjoining roads and streets.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 12:49:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Prohibitory-orders-near-HC/article16667814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY