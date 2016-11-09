Kochi

Probe on into Haripad college case: VACB

The investigation into the allegation of corruption in the awarding of consultancy service for preparing structural design, estimates and a detailed project report for the proposed medical college at Haripad in Alappuzha is in the preliminary stage, according to a statement filed by the Vigilance And Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Kerala High Court. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by M. Pennamma, Chief Engineer, PWD (Building), challenging the FIR against her in connection with the allegations.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 12:34:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Probe-on-into-Haripad-college-case-VACB/article16440672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY