Probe on into Haripad college case: VACB

The investigation into the allegation of corruption in the awarding of consultancy service for preparing structural design, estimates and a detailed project report for the proposed medical college at Haripad in Alappuzha is in the preliminary stage, according to a statement filed by the Vigilance And Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Kerala High Court. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by M. Pennamma, Chief Engineer, PWD (Building), challenging the FIR against her in connection with the allegations.