The investigation into the allegation of corruption in the awarding of consultancy service for preparing structural design, estimates and a detailed project report for the proposed medical college at Haripad in Alappuzha is in the preliminary stage, according to a statement filed by the Vigilance And Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Kerala High Court. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by M. Pennamma, Chief Engineer, PWD (Building), challenging the FIR against her in connection with the allegations.
Probe on into Haripad college case: VACB
Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 12:34:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Probe-on-into-Haripad-college-case-VACB/article16440672.ece
