Kochi

Probe against British national for abducting son

Police issue lookout circular to trace him

KOCHI: The Fort Kochi police have launched a probe into the alleged abduction of a five-year-old boy by his father, a British national.

Officials said a case had been registered against James Robert Edward Pierce, 54, who had gone into hiding with his son Samuel since December 31, 2016. “Based on a court order, the person had taken possession of the boy from his estranged wife, a Keralite, on December 26 and was slated to return him by 3 p.m. on December 31. Instead, he left the State with the child,” said Rajkumar P., Circle Inspector of Police, Fort Kochi.

During investigation, the police found that the accused, who had been residing in Fort Kochi for over a decade now, had rented a car from there paying ₹4,000 in advance. On a complaint lodged by the boy’s mother, the State police have issued a lookout circular.

