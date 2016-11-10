Private hospitals declared smoke-free

The State’s private healthcare sector has declared all its institutions smoke-free.
The private sector, which caters to over 70 per cent of the healthcare requirements in the State, has become completely tobacco smoke-free as part of its patient welfare ad public health measure, said P.K. Mohamed Rasheed, president of the Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA), after a meeting of the association here.
A release issued here said that all private hospitals had set up “no smoking” warning boards and measures were on to install pictorial signages as mandated by Section 4 of the Indian Tobacco Control Act, 2003 (COTPA).
“Once this process is complete, we will upload details of smoke-free and the COTPA-compliant status of private hospitals in the official website of the association,” the release said.
