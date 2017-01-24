Private bus strike total

The people were put to severe hardship as private buses went off the road in the district in response to a call by the Kerala State Bus Operators Federation for a dawn-to-dusk strike demanding increase in bus fare and renewal of bus permits, among other things. The strike was total in the district. More number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers were seen on the city roads. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated services as per schedule in the city while a few additional buses were deployed in the suburbs. The number of additional services, though crowded, was not enough in the areas dominated by private buses.
KSRTC officials said the people were prepared to face the strike. “The collections showed some improvement only after 5 p.m.,” they said. Attendance at government offices was fairly good with only a handful of people from far-flung areas taking leave.
The Federation said the strike was total across the State. “We are hopeful that the State government will take steps to address our concerns and prevent us from going for an indefinite strike from February 2,” said Lawrence Babu, general secretary of the organisation.
