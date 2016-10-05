Preparatory works on for twin flyovers

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project office here has forwarded to its head office a State government proposal to build a six-lane flyover at Vyttila.

Another proposal for a similar flyover at Kundannoor will be sent on Wednesday, said Chandrasekhar Reddy, NHAI Kochi Project Director. The detailed project report (DPR) for the flyovers (including Edappally and Palarivattom) was readied over four years ago by SNC-Lavalin. This included development of junctions too, to further streamline the traffic on all four directions.

The State Public Works Department had spent Rs.3 crore for a separate DPR for the flyovers after it was entrusted with the project’s execution by the UDF government. Earlier this year, the PWD also obtained a no-objection certificate from the NHAI for commencing construction works. The PWD had sought 18 months’ time to complete the twin six-lane flyovers.

“We will ensure that the flyovers adhere to a futuristic design and are adequate to streamline the traffic for a few decades. Tenders can be invited once the head office approves the proposals. This will be followed by inking of an agreement with the firm entrusted with the work and work starting off. The structures that will come up in the north-south direction over the NH Bypass can be built in a year,” Mr. Reddy said.

Ensuring smooth diversion of vehicles through service roads will be crucial when flyover works commence at the two junctions on Edappally-Aroor NH 47 Bypass.

Vyttila councillor P.S. Shine said funds from the city corporation’s general fund will most likely be earmarked for extending Subhash Bose Road to service roads of NH Bypass, through a wider underpass beneath the Vyttila overbridge.

Referring to NHAI’s proposal to widen the service roads from 5.5 m to 7 m, officials of the agency said that this too is under active consideration, to enable two-way traffic.