Political ‘connections’ city gangsters’ new tool of trade

The recent incident in which a gang, claiming political backup, usurped the hard-earned money and property of a woman entrepreneur is an example of a new form of crime emerging in the city.

The police have noticed a trend in which raw violence is being replaced with sophisticated methods, banking on ‘political patronage’ to commit crimes.

“We are witnessing a general trend in complaints now in which petitioners allege that the accused threatened them by boasting of their political patronage. Complaints of such nature are mostly seen in crimes involving money transactions,” a senior police official with the city police told The Hindu .

Some such claims are made merely on the basis of having met some politicians. There are also outright bogus claims in some cases like the one in which two persons were arrested for swindling lakhs by using the name of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and the one in which the women entrepreneur was threatened by the gang, claiming links to the Chief Minister. However, it has emerged that one of the gang members had a clear political connection.

“Claiming political patronage is one of the methods cooked up by crooks,” the officer said. He said that in cases where claims of political backup were found to be true there was no evidence to prove criminal connivance of a political party or leader to invoke IPC Section 120B.

Criminologist James Vadakkanchery said that organised groups thriving on political patronage could be mostly found in investment-related crimes.

Private lending institutions with political links deploy such groups to recover loans.

Such groups even manage to get debtors pledge their property which are then usurped by the institutions at throwaway prices.

“Lending institutions which adopt such tactics are often safe because of their links with some politicians who invest their money in such institutions,” Mr. Vadakkanchery said.