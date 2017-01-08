Police to put brakes on buses on hub premises

KOCHI: In the wake of the accident on Saturday night in which a woman was crushed to death by a speeding private bus at the Vyttila Mobility Hub, the city police have launched a crackdown on buses speeding through the road linking the facility to the national highway.

City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh has directed the traffic police to inspect bus drivers on entering and exiting the hub. “We have noticed instances of some drivers violating speed restriction norms even inside the hub and hence have engaged a team to curb over-speeding and drunk driving at the entry and exit points of the mobility hub,” said A.J. George, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East, Kochi City.

Further, the city police will soon be convening a meeting of bus operators to rein in errant drivers.

Commenting on the issue, Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials said though there were no speed restrictions on the stretch, buses were allowed to ply at 5 kmph once they enter the hub. “However, drivers often proceed at 40 to 50 kmph, raising the risk of skidding in case of sudden application of brakes,” they pointed out.

The hub officials also admitted that buses proceed to the hub often at high speed to make up for the time lost at the Vyttila junction.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation by the traffic police said rash and negligent driving had led to the accident. Based on the finding, a case has been registered against the bus driver under IPC 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau estimates, several cities in the country pale in comparison to Kochi in terms of road rage cases. The city witnessed around 10,502 incidents in 2015. It stands second only to Thiruvananthapuram, which witnessed 12,440 incidents during the same period.

Kochi witnessed 13,431 road rage incidents in the previous year. While the police seek to attribute the rising incidence of road rage cases to inefficient enforcement system, road safety experts say rash driving by bus drivers is a key factor contributing to the figures.

According to them, the city accounted for most number of aggressive drivers who resort to cutting into lanes, tailgating, speeding, and honking.