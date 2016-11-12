Police to crack the whip on Super bike fanatics

Young super bike fanatics terrorising the public on roads are in for tough times.

Police are not a wee bit impressed by their antics and are no longer in any mood to look the other way. Ride reckless, pay the price is going to the motto of enforcement henceforth.

The gruesome incident in which a pregnant lady was seriously injured by the recklessness of a youngster riding an 800cc super bike on test ride with his girl-friend sitting pillion on Thursday was the trigger for the police to act tough.

“We have arraigned the bike dealer as an accused for letting the youngster take out such a powerful machine along a busy thoroughway without verifying his credentials and past experience in riding such a bike. Also, a company official should have accompanied him. The dealer has a liability in that he was only concerned about selling his product with scant regard for the safety of others,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna.

No matter how powerful the machine is, the police have decided to crack down on anyone found in violation of speed limits set by the Motor Vehicles Act and the government notifications.

“We will convene a meeting of automobile dealers and Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials next week,” said A.J. George, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

However, there is hardly any provision in the MV Act to regulate the registration of such super bikes.

“We tried to do that a couple of years ago but was stopped on the track by the court,” said P.H. Sadik Ali, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.

A manufacturer who gets the prototype of his vehicle tested and approved by institutions like Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India will have to be registered by the department.

The prevailing speed limit on normal roads is 50 kilometer per hour while it is 60 kilometer per hour on four-lane roads.

Notwithstanding that even 100cc and 150cc motorcycles in the market provide for speeds of over 100 kilometer per hour.