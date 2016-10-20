Police seek Natpac help to map city’s arterial roads

The city police are planning to leverage the expertise of the National Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) in mapping the arterial roads in the city for better traffic management.

The police have already begun surveying the arterial roads as part of the effort to identify underutilised and unutilised arterial roads in the city. Once the survey is done, they would be mapped and graded as low, medium and high intensity roads in terms of vehicular movement.

The surveying got delayed because of the shuffling of officers in between and the new officers had to get acquainted with the city. “We have already written to Natpac and are awaiting their reply. Their association will lend the exercise a professional touch. We have been associating with them in identifying black spots in the district and that data would also come in handy in the mapping of roads,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna told The Hindu . The move is based on the realisation that there exist quite a few roads in the city which are either underutilised or unutilised. The aim is to open up these roads either for greater traffic movement by facilitating one-way traffic or to utilise them for parking in view of the parking space shortage in the city.

The move is considered as yet another phase in the traffic management endeavour of the police after the junction reforms, which brought them both bouquets and brickbats.

