Kochi

Police register case against hospital

For not reporting an incident in which a 17-year-old girl gave birth there some days ago.

The Kalamassery police have registered a case against a hospital in Kakkanad after the hospital authorities allegedly failed to report an incident in which a 17-year-old girl gave birth at the hospital six days ago.

“The hospital authorities attempted to hush up the incident, allegedly because of pressure from the girl’s relatives.

A case has been registered against a 12-year-old boy who allegedly abused the girl,” a senior police officer said.

The hospital authorities said they had reported the incident to the Childline. Besides reporting the case, all files regarding the girl had been promptly handed over to the Childline soon after she was discharged from here on November 4,” said a hospital spokesperson.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:31:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Police-register-case-against-hospital/article16439100.ece

