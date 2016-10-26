Police recover luxury car, watch

The police team probing the alleged extortion of money from a businesswoman over a land deal has recovered a luxury car and a watch pledged by the accused to a money lender in Thrissur.

The probe team recovered a Jaguar car (worth Rs.1.5 crore) and a Rado watch (worth Rs.1.90 lakh), owned by Sandra Thomas, the complainant, from the house of Prathapan, from Thriprayar.

Prathapan is the brother of Joshy, second accused in the case, who had received the vehicle as a mortgage against Rs.30 lakh. The accused had taken possession of the costly watch, owned by the complainant’s husband, by trespassing into their house. —Staff Reporter