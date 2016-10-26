Police recover luxury car, watch

The police team probing the alleged extortion of money from a businesswoman over a land deal has recovered a luxury car and a watch pledged by the accused to a money lender in Thrissur.
The probe team recovered a Jaguar car (worth Rs.1.5 crore) and a Rado watch (worth Rs.1.90 lakh), owned by Sandra Thomas, the complainant, from the house of Prathapan, from Thriprayar.
Prathapan is the brother of Joshy, second accused in the case, who had received the vehicle as a mortgage against Rs.30 lakh. The accused had taken possession of the costly watch, owned by the complainant’s husband, by trespassing into their house. —Staff Reporter
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor