Police oppose Zakir’s bail plea

The city police have opposed the anticipatory bail plea of CPI(M) district committee member Zakir Husain, against whom the City Task Force has registered a criminal case.

In an affidavit submitted before the High Court, Siby Tom, the Circle Inspector of Police, Ernakulam Town South, said Husain was a history-sheeter of the Kalamassery police station. There were 11 cases registered against him at the station and four at the Thrikkakara police station, the affidavit said.

Husain was an influential person and there was every chance of him influencing the witnesses and tampering with the evidence in the cases, it said. The High Court adjourned the anticipatory bail for Monday.