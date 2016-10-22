Police dig deeper into cases

The police have begun examining cases with suspected links to the seven-member gang arrested earlier this week on charge of extorting money and property from a woman entrepreneur in the city. A senior officer with the city police confirmed it. “Reinvestigation will be launched into cases in which their roles were not closely examined,” he said.

He further said that the police had received new petitions against the gang after their arrest.

The gang members, including a jeweller at Broadway and a DYFI activist, were arrested after they threatened and usurped the money and property of the petitioner by posing as close aides of none other than the Chief Minister.