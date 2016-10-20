Kochi

Police arrest six for immoral traffic

In a combined operation conducted by the Thrikkakara police and the shadow police on Wednesday, six persons were arrested on charge of immoral traffic.

The accused were allegedly engaged in immoral traffic at a rented house in Kangarappady near Thrikkakara.

The arrested were identified as Ashokan, 59, Abdul Gafoor, 25, Anandan, 43, Godfrey, 44, all residents of Ernakulam.

Two women, reportedly from Nepal and Mysore, were also arrested. They will be produced before the court on Thursday.

According to the police, the illegal practice was underway in the house rented in the name of a Tripunithura resident for the past one month. Clients were usually asked to come to Kangarappady from where they were taken to the house in the vehicles of those who ran the network. Since the same vehicles were used, the neighbours hardly suspected anything amiss.

The police also seized the car and the two-wheeler used for the purpose along with seven mobile phones and Rs. 20,000. The police made the arrest based on a tip-off.

