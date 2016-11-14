Plea to fix minimum price

Representatives of the Catholica Congress took up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan their demand for fixing a minimum price for agricultural produce.

They sought encouragement of organic farming to lessen health hazards posed by pesticide-ridden vegetables.

They also demanded that rubber be procured at the rate of Rs.120 a kg and a Vigilance probe against corrupt practices in government offices.

Their other demands included government-owned medical outlets at different localities to prevent exploitation by medicine ‘mafia’ and a clampdown on narcotic drugs.