Kochi

Playschool security guard held for abusing child

The police on Sunday arrested the security guard of a playschool at Kunnumpuram, near Kakkanad, on charge of abusing a two-year-old girl at the school. Chandrasekharan, 62, of Irumbanam was arrested after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Thrikkakara police.

According to the police, the man abused the girl while she was playing at the day care on Friday.

The girl told her parents about it and they filed a complaint.

The accused has been charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Man held

In another case, the police arrested a person, identified as Anoop of Mannur, near Muvattupuzha, on charge of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012.

As per the case, the accused took the girl, a resident of Mudakkuzha, to a nearby school building and abused her.

The accused had been on the run. Acting on a tip-off, a police team traced him to a rented house near Muthalakkodam.

He was arrested while attempting to shift to another location.

