Plan well to earn profit, FACT management told

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Shipping Mansukh L. Mandaviya has promised all support from the Centre to the struggling Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT). The Minister made an announcement in this regard during his visit to the facility on Thursday.

“FACT is one of the oldest institutions in the country. The Union government will not allow it to die,” the Minister was cited as saying in a press release issued by FACT here. He was addressing senior management officials on the Udyogamandal campus of FACT.

“The most important thing is to find out the reasons behind the current state of affairs. Consequently, chart out an action plan to earn more profit,” he told the management. “The Centre is pro-industry, and Ministers and officials are ready to extend assistance any time,” he added.

Mr. Mandaviya cited the example of the Gujarat Power Corporation, which was turned around, and asked FACT employees to work with dedication and commitment. He also directed them to hold monthly meetings and send him reports.

Earlier, FACT Chairman and Managing Director A.B. Khare made a presentation, throwing light on the problems facing FACT. He also briefed the Minister about the current revival plan and sought his support. Chief General Managers and General Managers from various divisions of the company attended the meeting.

Before visiting various plants at FACT, the Union Minister planted a tree on the premises.