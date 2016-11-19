Petroleum traders stage protest against frequent strikes

The All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders on Friday staged a protest at the office of the Indian Oil Corporation at Panampilly Nagar here against the repeated strikes by the workers’ trade unions demanding revision of the tender conditions for fresh contract for fuel transportation.

Nearly 20 tankers were brought near the office as a mark of protest against what the traders described as a move by vested interests to postpone the tender process.

Federation president Thomas Vaidyan pointed out that the coordination committee of workers’ unions had called for a strike from November 21 at a time when the IOC had decided to float the tender for fuel transportation on December 3.

He alleged that the objective of the strike call was to postpone the tender process by at least three months by stating that shortage in fuel could not be permitted in view of the Sabarimala and Christmas-New Year season.

Mr. Vaidyan said that nearly 33 dealers, who had received the Letter of Intent from the IOC, were suffering huge losses for the past one year after procuring new tankers for fuel transportation.

The striking unions, which are demanding revision of the tender conditions, know that the already floated tender process for fuel transportation could not be cancelled. The company should permit fuel loading in new tankers without any delay, he said.