Petroleum traders stage protest against frequent strikes

The All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders on Friday staged a protest at the office of the Indian Oil Corporation at Panampilly Nagar here against the repeated strikes by the workers’ trade unions demanding revision of the tender conditions for fresh contract for fuel transportation.
Nearly 20 tankers were brought near the office as a mark of protest against what the traders described as a move by vested interests to postpone the tender process.
Federation president Thomas Vaidyan pointed out that the coordination committee of workers’ unions had called for a strike from November 21 at a time when the IOC had decided to float the tender for fuel transportation on December 3.
He alleged that the objective of the strike call was to postpone the tender process by at least three months by stating that shortage in fuel could not be permitted in view of the Sabarimala and Christmas-New Year season.
Mr. Vaidyan said that nearly 33 dealers, who had received the Letter of Intent from the IOC, were suffering huge losses for the past one year after procuring new tankers for fuel transportation.
The striking unions, which are demanding revision of the tender conditions, know that the already floated tender process for fuel transportation could not be cancelled. The company should permit fuel loading in new tankers without any delay, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor