People’s Plan process failed to curb corruption: economist

Eminent economist and Chairman of the Fourth State Finance Commission M.A. Oommen said here on Thursday that the participatory plan process, popularly known as People’s Plan, had failed to curb corruption.

“Participatory projects in Kerala reveal great possibilities to successfully challenge the bureaucratic-technocratic mode of resource allocation and decision-making, but these potentials have not been realised,” he said in his presentation at the three-day BRICS India Conference on participatory budgeting. The theme of his presentation was a comparison between the decentralised planning process and people’s participation in Brazil’s Porto Alegre and Kerala.

He added that bureaucrats had taken over decentralised planning in the State, and that there was a felt need to “democratise democracy”. Kerala has taken significant steps towards the democratisation of democracy by introducing a campaign mode participatory planning and a great fiscal decentralisation, he said, adding: “Now, the process has been recaptured by bureaucracy.”

Mr. Oommen said: “Democracy is not an exotic concept. It is not balloting either. There has been a failure of representative democracy to reflect true social choices and deliver social justice.”

One of the greatest disadvantages in the decentralised planning process in Kerala is that the implementation of projects happened in the same fiscal in which they are planned, while in Brazil, planning is done a year ahead so that the implementation begins from day one. The process in Kerala results in bunched accounts and rush towards the end of each financial year, he added.

Kerala’s resource allocation for local bodies is more comprehensive than that of Brazil, but the transformative power of decentralised planning remains to be tapped, he said.

Bureaucrats have taken over decentralised planning in State, says Finance Commission chief