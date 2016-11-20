Patriarch of Ethiopia arrives

The Patriarch of Ethiopia, Abune Mattias, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday on a week-long tour of Kerala, was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

The Ethiopian Patriarch is in Kerala on an invitation from the Malankara Orthodox Church, a press release said. The Patriarch and the delegates accompanying him will participate in various programmes across the State.

A solemn Mass will be celebrated by the Patriarch along with Baselios Marthoma Paulose II on Sunday at 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church at Arthatt in Thrissur. On the same day, the Patriarch will attend the observance of the death anniversary of Pulikottil Jose Mar Divannios Metropolitan.

He will be the chief guest at the Sunday School Anniversary celebrations at St. George’s Orthodox Church, Kuzhimattam, on Tuesday afternoon. The Patriarch is also slated to visit the Niranam St. Mary’s Valiyapalli. He will inaugurate the international cancer care centre at Parumala on Wednesday.