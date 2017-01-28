Kochi

Panel to inspect accident-prone stretch today

A sub committee appointed by the District Road Safety Committee will undertake an inspection of the stretch between Kalamassery and Edappally on the National Highway on Saturday.

The objective of the inspection is to find the cause for the recurring accidents on the stretch and suggest remedial measures. The move comes in the wake of a meeting of the Road Safety Committee chaired by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla.

There has been a flood of complaints that over speeding by vehicles and the absence of adequate warning systems contributed to the high rate of accidents on the stretch. The absence of pedestrian crossings meant that members of the public, including school children, were finding it difficult to cross the road.

The road is narrow in many points owing to the ongoing Kochi Metro Rail work. The sub committee will look into issues such as marking of zebra lines, the condition of the carriageway, U-turns and the need to put up direction boards.

The committee led by Motor Vehicle Inspector K.G. Dileep Kumar will include representatives of the police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Natpac, and National Highways Authority of India.

